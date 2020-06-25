All apartments in Lake Forest
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24212 Jasper Lake Lane
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

24212 Jasper Lake Lane

24212 Jasper Lake Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24212 Jasper Lake Ln, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing condominium in the popular Lake Forest Shores community This 2 bed/2 bath carriage style unit provides an open and bright
floor plan with the main living area all on one level. Spacious cathedral ceilings provide an even more expansive feel and it will be
completely move-in-ready! This property comes with a one car attached garage with direct access as well as 1 parking placard.
The kitchen boasts white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and granite counter tops. The bathrooms have been remodeled including
gorgeous tile in master shower. Some of the other amenities include: private balcony off living room, laminate wood flooring, air conditioning, fireplace, and more! Your rent includes water and trash along with access to the popular Beach and Tennis Club. The club has an amazing lake and an Olympic sized swimming pool, regular sized swimming pool and Jacuzzi. Also there is a beach with a swimming lagoon, 5 tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball court, fitness center, clubhouse w/ lake-view lounge & billiards room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have any available units?
24212 Jasper Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have?
Some of 24212 Jasper Lake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24212 Jasper Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24212 Jasper Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24212 Jasper Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24212 Jasper Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24212 Jasper Lake Lane has units with air conditioning.
