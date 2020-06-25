24212 Jasper Lake Lane

Amenities

Amazing condominium in the popular Lake Forest Shores community This 2 bed/2 bath carriage style unit provides an open and bright

floor plan with the main living area all on one level. Spacious cathedral ceilings provide an even more expansive feel and it will be

completely move-in-ready! This property comes with a one car attached garage with direct access as well as 1 parking placard.

The kitchen boasts white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and granite counter tops. The bathrooms have been remodeled including

gorgeous tile in master shower. Some of the other amenities include: private balcony off living room, laminate wood flooring, air conditioning, fireplace, and more! Your rent includes water and trash along with access to the popular Beach and Tennis Club. The club has an amazing lake and an Olympic sized swimming pool, regular sized swimming pool and Jacuzzi. Also there is a beach with a swimming lagoon, 5 tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball court, fitness center, clubhouse w/ lake-view lounge & billiards room.