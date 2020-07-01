Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

23832 Barrett Dr Available 03/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed + Den 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. - Wonderful 3 bedroom + Den with 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. This home is 1550 sqft with nice custom kitchen cabinets & granite counter tops. There is no carpet through this home. The flooring is tile in the living areas and hardwood in the bedrooms. Nice size backyard perfect for entertaining. Gardener is included in the rent. 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage.



Give us a call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5533220)