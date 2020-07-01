23832 Barrett Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Lake Forest
23832 Barrett Dr Available 03/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed + Den 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. - Wonderful 3 bedroom + Den with 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. This home is 1550 sqft with nice custom kitchen cabinets & granite counter tops. There is no carpet through this home. The flooring is tile in the living areas and hardwood in the bedrooms. Nice size backyard perfect for entertaining. Gardener is included in the rent. 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage.
Give us a call today for further details and showing times.
Wethergage Management 949-380-1323
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5533220)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
