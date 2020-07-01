All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 23832 Barrett Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
23832 Barrett Dr
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

23832 Barrett Dr

23832 Barrett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23832 Barrett Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
23832 Barrett Dr Available 03/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed + Den 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. - Wonderful 3 bedroom + Den with 2 bathrooms home in Lake Forest. This home is 1550 sqft with nice custom kitchen cabinets & granite counter tops. There is no carpet through this home. The flooring is tile in the living areas and hardwood in the bedrooms. Nice size backyard perfect for entertaining. Gardener is included in the rent. 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage.

Give us a call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5533220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23832 Barrett Dr have any available units?
23832 Barrett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23832 Barrett Dr have?
Some of 23832 Barrett Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23832 Barrett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23832 Barrett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23832 Barrett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23832 Barrett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23832 Barrett Dr offers parking.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23832 Barrett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr have a pool?
No, 23832 Barrett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr have accessible units?
No, 23832 Barrett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23832 Barrett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23832 Barrett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23832 Barrett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College