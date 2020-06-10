All apartments in Lake Forest
23288 Orange Avenue #4
23288 Orange Avenue #4

23288 Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Location

23288 Orange Ave, Lake Forest, CA 92630
El Toro

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
some paid utils
1 Bedroom 1 bath Apartment for rent in Lake Forest - Property Id: 220434

Clean spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Aliso Creek Villas with 3 community swimming pools, located in Lake Forest. Major cross street is El Toro and Muirlands. This is an end unit located on the 2nd floor. Furnished with in unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave. 1 carport and 1 open space parking, car must be registered with parking patrol for permit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Maximum occupancy is 2 people. Please complete an online application for credit check and consideration, if interested. Renters insurance is required, and 1st month rent $1650 plus 1 month security deposit $1650 due upon signing a lease agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220434
Property Id 220434

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5531143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have any available units?
23288 Orange Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have?
Some of 23288 Orange Avenue #4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23288 Orange Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
23288 Orange Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23288 Orange Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have a pool?
Yes, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 has a pool.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23288 Orange Avenue #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23288 Orange Avenue #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
