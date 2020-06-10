23288 Orange Avenue #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Clean spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Aliso Creek Villas with 3 community swimming pools, located in Lake Forest. Major cross street is El Toro and Muirlands. This is an end unit located on the 2nd floor. Furnished with in unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave. 1 carport and 1 open space parking, car must be registered with parking patrol for permit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Maximum occupancy is 2 people. Please complete an online application for credit check and consideration, if interested. Renters insurance is required, and 1st month rent $1650 plus 1 month security deposit $1650 due upon signing a lease agreement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220434

No Pets Allowed



