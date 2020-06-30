All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

22936 Broadleaf, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Private and Desirable Home in Bennett Ranch , Lake Forest. Quiet Cul-de-sac street , Park at the end of the street. Bright Kitchen features Granite countertops, recessed lighting, separate Breakfast nook with ceiling fan. Wood flooring throughout kitchen and family room with fire place. Formal Living and Dining room with high ceiling. Spacious backyard with patio cover. Gardener included. Large Master Suite over looking the backyard and has walk in closet. 2 car Attached Garage with Driveway. Convenient access for 5 & 405 FWY. Great location for shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Brand new painting and throughout the house. Move in Ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22936 Broadleaf have any available units?
22936 Broadleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22936 Broadleaf have?
Some of 22936 Broadleaf's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22936 Broadleaf currently offering any rent specials?
22936 Broadleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22936 Broadleaf pet-friendly?
No, 22936 Broadleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22936 Broadleaf offer parking?
Yes, 22936 Broadleaf offers parking.
Does 22936 Broadleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22936 Broadleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22936 Broadleaf have a pool?
No, 22936 Broadleaf does not have a pool.
Does 22936 Broadleaf have accessible units?
No, 22936 Broadleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 22936 Broadleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 22936 Broadleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22936 Broadleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 22936 Broadleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

