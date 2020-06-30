22936 Broadleaf.

Amenities

Very Private and Desirable Home in Bennett Ranch , Lake Forest. Quiet Cul-de-sac street , Park at the end of the street. Bright Kitchen features Granite countertops, recessed lighting, separate Breakfast nook with ceiling fan. Wood flooring throughout kitchen and family room with fire place. Formal Living and Dining room with high ceiling. Spacious backyard with patio cover. Gardener included. Large Master Suite over looking the backyard and has walk in closet. 2 car Attached Garage with Driveway. Convenient access for 5 & 405 FWY. Great location for shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Brand new painting and throughout the house. Move in Ready !