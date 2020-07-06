All apartments in Lake Forest
22829 Islamare Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:42 PM

22829 Islamare Lane

22829 Islamare Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22829 Islamare Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Imagine living on the lake with your own private dock! Entertain or dine on the newer deck with electronic awning overlooking the lake. This five bedroom home has been completely repainted and has newer carpeting. Formal living room and dining room with gorgeous fireplace. Dining room has wine refrigerator. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, granite counter tops and is open to the family room. There is a beautiful staircase leading to the upper level complete with loft area. The master bedroom has glass sliding doors that lead to a deck also with electronic awning. The bedroom adjacent to the master bedroom has been converted to a closet but could be used as a bedroom. There is a two car garage with small refrigerator and trash compactor and many many cabinets for storage. Included is membership to the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club which provides a fitness center, 4 pools, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, playground and banquet facility. It is like living in a resort! Located near the Spectrum and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22829 Islamare Lane have any available units?
22829 Islamare Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22829 Islamare Lane have?
Some of 22829 Islamare Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22829 Islamare Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22829 Islamare Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22829 Islamare Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22829 Islamare Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22829 Islamare Lane offers parking.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22829 Islamare Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22829 Islamare Lane has a pool.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane have accessible units?
No, 22829 Islamare Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22829 Islamare Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22829 Islamare Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22829 Islamare Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

