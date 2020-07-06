22829 Islamare Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Imagine living on the lake with your own private dock! Entertain or dine on the newer deck with electronic awning overlooking the lake. This five bedroom home has been completely repainted and has newer carpeting. Formal living room and dining room with gorgeous fireplace. Dining room has wine refrigerator. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, granite counter tops and is open to the family room. There is a beautiful staircase leading to the upper level complete with loft area. The master bedroom has glass sliding doors that lead to a deck also with electronic awning. The bedroom adjacent to the master bedroom has been converted to a closet but could be used as a bedroom. There is a two car garage with small refrigerator and trash compactor and many many cabinets for storage. Included is membership to the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club which provides a fitness center, 4 pools, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, playground and banquet facility. It is like living in a resort! Located near the Spectrum and freeways.