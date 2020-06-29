22821 Lake Forest Dr

Amenities
 - Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo - Freshly renovated and painted  
- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio  
- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher  
- 2 large bedrooms with closet
- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub
 - Beautiful wood floors throughout  
- Washer and Dryer in closet  
- Central Air and Heat / Nest system  
- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets
 - Two Parking Spaces in Garage
- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym
- Green construction and amenities throughout
  - Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.