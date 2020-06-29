22821 Lake Forest Dr

Amenities

- Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo - Freshly renovated and painted

- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio

- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

- 2 large bedrooms with closet

- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub

- Beautiful wood floors throughout

- Washer and Dryer in closet

- Central Air and Heat / Nest system

- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets

- Two Parking Spaces in Garage

- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym

- Green construction and amenities throughout

- Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.