22821 Lake Forest Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

22821 Lake Forest Dr

22821 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22821 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
&#8232;- Large 2 beds + 1 bath Condo - Freshly renovated and painted &#8232;
- Fantastic open floor plan : huge dining area and spacious living room with baclony/patio &#8232;
- Beautiful spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances : include Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher &#8232;
- 2 large bedrooms with closet
- Great master bathroom with double sink and both standing shower and spa tub
&#8232;- Beautiful wood floors throughout &#8232;
- Washer and Dryer in closet &#8232;
- Central Air and Heat / Nest system &#8232;
- Beautiful warm finishes : recessed lighting, lots of closets
&#8232;- Two Parking Spaces in Garage
- Intercom controlled security access and a well equipped gym
- Green construction and amenities throughout
&#8232;&#8232;- Owner pays for Water. Tenants pay for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have any available units?
22821 Lake Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have?
Some of 22821 Lake Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22821 Lake Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22821 Lake Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22821 Lake Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22821 Lake Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22821 Lake Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22821 Lake Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 22821 Lake Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 22821 Lake Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22821 Lake Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 22821 Lake Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22821 Lake Forest Dr has units with air conditioning.
