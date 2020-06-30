Rent Calculator
22802 Leo Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22802 Leo Lane
22802 Leo Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
22802 Leo Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Carefree el Toro
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Corner unit. Only one shared wall. 2car attached garage. Pets considered. Single level. Light and airy. Great outdoor space both front and back. Steps to community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22802 Leo Lane have any available units?
22802 Leo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
Is 22802 Leo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22802 Leo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22802 Leo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22802 Leo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22802 Leo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22802 Leo Lane offers parking.
Does 22802 Leo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22802 Leo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22802 Leo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22802 Leo Lane has a pool.
Does 22802 Leo Lane have accessible units?
No, 22802 Leo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22802 Leo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22802 Leo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22802 Leo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22802 Leo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
