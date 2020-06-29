All apartments in Lake Forest
2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way

2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisite new build home located in Portola Hills! Be the first person to live in this home! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has stainless steel appliances, gray wood flooring, white shaker cabinetry, and black quartz counters. Upstairs relax or study in the spacious loft. The master bedroom sports an elegant garden tub and stand alone shower with an oversized large walk in closet. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have any available units?
2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have?
Some of 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way offers parking.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have a pool?
No, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have accessible units?
No, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way has units with air conditioning.

