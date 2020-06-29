2260 Arroyo Trabuco Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite new build home located in Portola Hills! Be the first person to live in this home! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has stainless steel appliances, gray wood flooring, white shaker cabinetry, and black quartz counters. Upstairs relax or study in the spacious loft. The master bedroom sports an elegant garden tub and stand alone shower with an oversized large walk in closet. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.