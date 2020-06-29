22231 Newbridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A rare end unit condo located in a private and secluded location features three bedroom and two and half bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. The home is filled with natural light through abundant windows. All bedrooms are situated on the second level and living room offers a vaulted ceiling with open floor concept to dining area. Ceramic tiles are installed on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. This home is gradually upgraded and meticulously maintained; energy efficient dual panel windows, newer carpet, newer paint, custom stone fireplace, newer wood cabinet etc. All stainless appliances are installed within two years. This home is in a highly desirable Lake Forest neighborhood with nearby award winning school, parks, shopping, restaurants and only 20 minutes away from beach.