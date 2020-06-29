All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
22231 Newbridge Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:53 PM

22231 Newbridge Drive

22231 Newbridge Drive
Location

22231 Newbridge Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare end unit condo located in a private and secluded location features three bedroom and two and half bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. The home is filled with natural light through abundant windows. All bedrooms are situated on the second level and living room offers a vaulted ceiling with open floor concept to dining area. Ceramic tiles are installed on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. This home is gradually upgraded and meticulously maintained; energy efficient dual panel windows, newer carpet, newer paint, custom stone fireplace, newer wood cabinet etc. All stainless appliances are installed within two years. This home is in a highly desirable Lake Forest neighborhood with nearby award winning school, parks, shopping, restaurants and only 20 minutes away from beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have any available units?
22231 Newbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22231 Newbridge Drive have?
Some of 22231 Newbridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22231 Newbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22231 Newbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22231 Newbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22231 Newbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22231 Newbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22231 Newbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 22231 Newbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 22231 Newbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22231 Newbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22231 Newbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22231 Newbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
