Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

21856 Tumbleweed Cir Available 11/15/19 COMING SOON! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home on a court in Lake Forest - Located on a cul-de-sac street and member of the Sun and Sail Club. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Saddleback School District. Home is upgraded with marble entry flooring, travertine in dining area and kitchen, family room. Pergo flooring upstairs in hallway and bedrooms. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steel corner triple sink, granite counters, 4 burner gas Viking stove, new kitchen aide dishwasher and built in stainless refrigerator. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Upgraded master bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and tiled shower, downstairs powder room has pedestal sink. All windows are vinyl along with slider leading to large, private yard with fire pit and playhouse. All inside doors are 6 panel, 6" baseboards and windows blinds/drapes. Two car attached garage has separate inside storage room. Association clubhouse, gym, pool/spa and tennis. Close to schools, shopping and accessible to freeway and toll road.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net



(RLNE5188662)