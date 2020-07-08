All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 12 2019

21856 Tumbleweed Cir

21856 Tumbleweed Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21856 Tumbleweed Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
21856 Tumbleweed Cir Available 11/15/19 COMING SOON! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home on a court in Lake Forest - Located on a cul-de-sac street and member of the Sun and Sail Club. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Saddleback School District. Home is upgraded with marble entry flooring, travertine in dining area and kitchen, family room. Pergo flooring upstairs in hallway and bedrooms. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steel corner triple sink, granite counters, 4 burner gas Viking stove, new kitchen aide dishwasher and built in stainless refrigerator. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Upgraded master bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and tiled shower, downstairs powder room has pedestal sink. All windows are vinyl along with slider leading to large, private yard with fire pit and playhouse. All inside doors are 6 panel, 6" baseboards and windows blinds/drapes. Two car attached garage has separate inside storage room. Association clubhouse, gym, pool/spa and tennis. Close to schools, shopping and accessible to freeway and toll road.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net

(RLNE5188662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have any available units?
21856 Tumbleweed Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have?
Some of 21856 Tumbleweed Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21856 Tumbleweed Cir currently offering any rent specials?
21856 Tumbleweed Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21856 Tumbleweed Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir is pet friendly.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir offer parking?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir offers parking.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have a pool?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir has a pool.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have accessible units?
No, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 21856 Tumbleweed Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21856 Tumbleweed Cir has units with air conditioning.

