Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking tennis court

Single level end unit. Fireplace in living room. Family room off kitchen. Enclosed patio. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Close to Sun & Sail Club,clubhouse, lake , tennis, fishing, boating, gym. Close to schools and shopping. Great location at end of cul-de-sac with plenty of parking and large greenbelt. Third bedroom can be used as den. Fresh decorator paint and new carpet . Serrano Park near by. Also, horse boarding stables down the street.