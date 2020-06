Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

UPGRADED SPACIOUS SIERRA VISTA 2 BDRM, 2 FULL BATH (DUAL MASTERS) UPSTAIRS END-UNIT CONDO ABOVE GARAGES (CARRAGE UNIT) WITH NO ONE ABOVE! 1-CAR DIRECT ATTACHED-ACCESS GARAGE AND ONE PARKING SPACE ON DRIVEWAY, AND ONE EXTRA SPACE. GAS & ELECTRIC LAUNDRY WITH LAUNDRY CHUTE TO ENTRY, WASHER/DRYER/FRIDGE INCLUDED WITHOUT WARRANTY. THIS ALSO HAS A COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL & SPA! MUST SEE! WON't LAST!!