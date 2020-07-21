All apartments in Lake Forest
21246 Camelia

21246 Camelia · No Longer Available
Location

21246 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
hot tub
Remodeled Ground Level Condo - Check out this beautifully remodeled single story, ground level condo in a quiet neighborhood in Lake Forest! Features plantation shutters and wood-look tile flooring throughout, a cozy fireplace, a sunny patio, ceiling fans, and a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pop-out garden window, and recessed lighting! Multiple locked storage areas. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are provided for tenant use (without warranty). Assigned one car covered carport is just a few steps away. Centrally located, with easy access to shopping, dining, and good schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21246 Camelia have any available units?
21246 Camelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21246 Camelia have?
Some of 21246 Camelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21246 Camelia currently offering any rent specials?
21246 Camelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21246 Camelia pet-friendly?
No, 21246 Camelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21246 Camelia offer parking?
Yes, 21246 Camelia offers parking.
Does 21246 Camelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21246 Camelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21246 Camelia have a pool?
No, 21246 Camelia does not have a pool.
Does 21246 Camelia have accessible units?
No, 21246 Camelia does not have accessible units.
Does 21246 Camelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 21246 Camelia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21246 Camelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 21246 Camelia does not have units with air conditioning.
