21246 Camelia

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking playground hot tub

Remodeled Ground Level Condo - Check out this beautifully remodeled single story, ground level condo in a quiet neighborhood in Lake Forest! Features plantation shutters and wood-look tile flooring throughout, a cozy fireplace, a sunny patio, ceiling fans, and a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pop-out garden window, and recessed lighting! Multiple locked storage areas. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are provided for tenant use (without warranty). Assigned one car covered carport is just a few steps away. Centrally located, with easy access to shopping, dining, and good schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070597)