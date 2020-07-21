21246 Camelia

Amenities
Remodeled Ground Level Condo - Check out this beautifully remodeled single story, ground level condo in a quiet neighborhood in Lake Forest! Features plantation shutters and wood-look tile flooring throughout, a cozy fireplace, a sunny patio, ceiling fans, and a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pop-out garden window, and recessed lighting! Multiple locked storage areas. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are provided for tenant use (without warranty). Assigned one car covered carport is just a few steps away. Centrally located, with easy access to shopping, dining, and good schools.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070597)