21141 Skylark Drive

Clean & bright home with panoramic view of city lights! Wood floors throughout downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Vaulted ceilings in living room with gas fireplace. Private backyard with mature fruit trees and bushes (avocado, pomelo, pomegranate, orange, lemon, fig, raspberry & blackberry), with direct access to community park. Master bedroom has even better panoramic view than backyard! Plenty of storage cabinets in 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and 241 toll road. Call Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing.