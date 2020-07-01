All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

21141 Skylark Drive

21141 Skylark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21141 Skylark Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean & bright home with panoramic view of city lights! Wood floors throughout downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Vaulted ceilings in living room with gas fireplace. Private backyard with mature fruit trees and bushes (avocado, pomelo, pomegranate, orange, lemon, fig, raspberry & blackberry), with direct access to community park. Master bedroom has even better panoramic view than backyard! Plenty of storage cabinets in 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and 241 toll road. Call Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21141 Skylark Drive have any available units?
21141 Skylark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21141 Skylark Drive have?
Some of 21141 Skylark Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21141 Skylark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21141 Skylark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21141 Skylark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21141 Skylark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21141 Skylark Drive offers parking.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21141 Skylark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive have a pool?
No, 21141 Skylark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive have accessible units?
No, 21141 Skylark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21141 Skylark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21141 Skylark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21141 Skylark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

