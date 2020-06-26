21095 Jenner

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Exceptional hill top location in a quiet neighborhood with breathtaking panoramic sunset and city lights view. Spacious, airy and tastefully upgraded two story town house with high ceilings, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Laminated wood flooring in all 3 bedrooms and stairs, elegant tiles in the living room and dining room, band new windows and brand new custom window coverings , recessed lightings in all rooms, and two car attached garage. Sliding glass door from dining area leads the way to a beautifully designed and landscaped secluded and romantic patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing .Large inviting living room with a fireplace. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. All bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, modern sinks and light fixtures. Two car attached Garage has been wired for charging an electric car. Property has Ring doorbell. Community pool, Spa, Tennis Courts and basketball court. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and schools.