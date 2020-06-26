All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 21095 Jenner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21095 Jenner
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:21 PM

21095 Jenner

21095 Jenner · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21095 Jenner, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional hill top location in a quiet neighborhood with breathtaking panoramic sunset and city lights view. Spacious, airy and tastefully upgraded two story town house with high ceilings, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Laminated wood flooring in all 3 bedrooms and stairs, elegant tiles in the living room and dining room, band new windows and brand new custom window coverings , recessed lightings in all rooms, and two car attached garage. Sliding glass door from dining area leads the way to a beautifully designed and landscaped secluded and romantic patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing .Large inviting living room with a fireplace. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. All bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, modern sinks and light fixtures. Two car attached Garage has been wired for charging an electric car. Property has Ring doorbell. Community pool, Spa, Tennis Courts and basketball court. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21095 Jenner have any available units?
21095 Jenner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21095 Jenner have?
Some of 21095 Jenner's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21095 Jenner currently offering any rent specials?
21095 Jenner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21095 Jenner pet-friendly?
No, 21095 Jenner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21095 Jenner offer parking?
Yes, 21095 Jenner offers parking.
Does 21095 Jenner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21095 Jenner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21095 Jenner have a pool?
Yes, 21095 Jenner has a pool.
Does 21095 Jenner have accessible units?
No, 21095 Jenner does not have accessible units.
Does 21095 Jenner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21095 Jenner has units with dishwashers.
Does 21095 Jenner have units with air conditioning?
No, 21095 Jenner does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College