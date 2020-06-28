20982 Sharmila

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this stunning single family 4 Beds 2 1/2 baths home with 1959 sf. Greeting by a nice-sized living room with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, this home has so much to offer. Plenty of natural sun light throughout the house. Family room is separated with the living room. Open kitchen to the dinning area. Both sliding doors from dinning area and family room lead to the huge back yard with fruit trees. One quarter bathroom and laundry room on ground floor. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious master bedroom with nice sized walk-in closet. Newer laminated flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs throughout. Nice and quiet neighborhood with green belt trail, perfect for outdoor living. Mins away from Irvine and Baker ranch.