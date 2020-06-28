All apartments in Lake Forest
20982 Sharmila

Location

20982 Sharmila, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this stunning single family 4 Beds 2 1/2 baths home with 1959 sf. Greeting by a nice-sized living room with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, this home has so much to offer. Plenty of natural sun light throughout the house. Family room is separated with the living room. Open kitchen to the dinning area. Both sliding doors from dinning area and family room lead to the huge back yard with fruit trees. One quarter bathroom and laundry room on ground floor. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious master bedroom with nice sized walk-in closet. Newer laminated flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs throughout. Nice and quiet neighborhood with green belt trail, perfect for outdoor living. Mins away from Irvine and Baker ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20982 Sharmila have any available units?
20982 Sharmila doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20982 Sharmila have?
Some of 20982 Sharmila's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20982 Sharmila currently offering any rent specials?
20982 Sharmila is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20982 Sharmila pet-friendly?
No, 20982 Sharmila is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20982 Sharmila offer parking?
No, 20982 Sharmila does not offer parking.
Does 20982 Sharmila have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20982 Sharmila does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20982 Sharmila have a pool?
No, 20982 Sharmila does not have a pool.
Does 20982 Sharmila have accessible units?
No, 20982 Sharmila does not have accessible units.
Does 20982 Sharmila have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20982 Sharmila has units with dishwashers.
Does 20982 Sharmila have units with air conditioning?
No, 20982 Sharmila does not have units with air conditioning.
