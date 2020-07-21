All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

20052 Bluebird

20052 Bluebird Gln · No Longer Available
Location

20052 Bluebird Gln, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright, clean and airy corner town home with lots of windows and natural light. laminate flooring at downstairs, custom paint and carpet upstairs. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and hardwood floor in the living/dining room. The kitchen has remodeled three years ago. quartz counter top stainless appliances, the bathroom also remodeled three years ago. update lighting & mirror. One bedroom and one full bath on the main floor and two more bedrooms and one full bath with double sink on the second floor. One minute walk to the association pool, spa and tot lot. Beautiful tree-lined community, wonderful neighborhood ready for you to call it home. Two car attached garage with closets that offers plenty of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20052 Bluebird have any available units?
20052 Bluebird doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20052 Bluebird have?
Some of 20052 Bluebird's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20052 Bluebird currently offering any rent specials?
20052 Bluebird is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20052 Bluebird pet-friendly?
No, 20052 Bluebird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20052 Bluebird offer parking?
Yes, 20052 Bluebird offers parking.
Does 20052 Bluebird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20052 Bluebird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20052 Bluebird have a pool?
Yes, 20052 Bluebird has a pool.
Does 20052 Bluebird have accessible units?
No, 20052 Bluebird does not have accessible units.
Does 20052 Bluebird have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20052 Bluebird has units with dishwashers.
Does 20052 Bluebird have units with air conditioning?
No, 20052 Bluebird does not have units with air conditioning.
