20052 Bluebird

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Bright, clean and airy corner town home with lots of windows and natural light. laminate flooring at downstairs, custom paint and carpet upstairs. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and hardwood floor in the living/dining room. The kitchen has remodeled three years ago. quartz counter top stainless appliances, the bathroom also remodeled three years ago. update lighting & mirror. One bedroom and one full bath on the main floor and two more bedrooms and one full bath with double sink on the second floor. One minute walk to the association pool, spa and tot lot. Beautiful tree-lined community, wonderful neighborhood ready for you to call it home. Two car attached garage with closets that offers plenty of storage space.