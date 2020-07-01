20 La Solita

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful and luxurious home in Foothill Ranch. This 5 bed/3 bath home is located on a hill top with magnificent views of the hills, city lights and ocean. As you walk in you enter the formal living area with high vaulted ceilings and hard wood floors, followed by the dining area, a gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances, dark wood cabinets and rustic tiled counter tops. The family room is large with beautiful views of the back yard and patio. There is a separate study downstairs which can be used as a bedroom. A curved staircase leads upstairs which has four more bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite has an attached balcony perfect for your morning coffee with panoramic 180 degrees of unobstructed views of the hills and open skies. The color palette of the home is warm and cozy with crown moldings and attention to detail throughout.

Back in Market, Easy to show with 2 hours notice. Looking for tenants with good credit history.