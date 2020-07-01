All apartments in Lake Forest
20 La Solita

20 La Solita · No Longer Available
Location

20 La Solita, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful and luxurious home in Foothill Ranch. This 5 bed/3 bath home is located on a hill top with magnificent views of the hills, city lights and ocean. As you walk in you enter the formal living area with high vaulted ceilings and hard wood floors, followed by the dining area, a gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances, dark wood cabinets and rustic tiled counter tops. The family room is large with beautiful views of the back yard and patio. There is a separate study downstairs which can be used as a bedroom. A curved staircase leads upstairs which has four more bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite has an attached balcony perfect for your morning coffee with panoramic 180 degrees of unobstructed views of the hills and open skies. The color palette of the home is warm and cozy with crown moldings and attention to detail throughout.
Back in Market, Easy to show with 2 hours notice. Looking for tenants with good credit history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 La Solita have any available units?
20 La Solita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 20 La Solita currently offering any rent specials?
20 La Solita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 La Solita pet-friendly?
No, 20 La Solita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20 La Solita offer parking?
Yes, 20 La Solita offers parking.
Does 20 La Solita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 La Solita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 La Solita have a pool?
No, 20 La Solita does not have a pool.
Does 20 La Solita have accessible units?
No, 20 La Solita does not have accessible units.
Does 20 La Solita have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 La Solita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 La Solita have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 La Solita does not have units with air conditioning.

