20 Gardenia

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located in the resort-style community of Baker Ranch. Upgraded extensively inside and out, this beautiful, turnkey home has all the features you have been looking for. Stunning wood flooring runs throughout the first-floor living area and leads you to the upgraded kitchen and great room. No detail was spared when designing this amazing kitchen that includes upgraded quartz counter tops, beautiful custom tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, 42" built-in refrigerator, pendant lighting, and large center island. Just off the kitchen, you will find the spacious great room with plenty of room for the entire family. The first floor additionally features the highly sought after downstairs bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or the in-home office. Head upstairs to find that same beautiful wood flooring running throughout the hallway, loft and master bedroom. The spacious master bedroom is full of natural light and leads to the impressive master bathroom. Features of the master bathroom include upgraded tile flooring, quartz countertops and custom tile and stonework in the shower. As you walk outside to your private back patio you will be thrilled with the custom features that make this an ideal space for entertaining or relaxing. Features include an outdoor fireplace, custom water feature, built-in stacked stone bar with grill and refrigerator, outdoor plants and sprinkler system and expanded concrete patio. This one is a must see!