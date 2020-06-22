All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
20 Gardenia
20 Gardenia

20 Gardenia · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

20 Gardenia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located in the resort-style community of Baker Ranch. Upgraded extensively inside and out, this beautiful, turnkey home has all the features you have been looking for. Stunning wood flooring runs throughout the first-floor living area and leads you to the upgraded kitchen and great room. No detail was spared when designing this amazing kitchen that includes upgraded quartz counter tops, beautiful custom tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, 42" built-in refrigerator, pendant lighting, and large center island. Just off the kitchen, you will find the spacious great room with plenty of room for the entire family. The first floor additionally features the highly sought after downstairs bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or the in-home office. Head upstairs to find that same beautiful wood flooring running throughout the hallway, loft and master bedroom. The spacious master bedroom is full of natural light and leads to the impressive master bathroom. Features of the master bathroom include upgraded tile flooring, quartz countertops and custom tile and stonework in the shower. As you walk outside to your private back patio you will be thrilled with the custom features that make this an ideal space for entertaining or relaxing. Features include an outdoor fireplace, custom water feature, built-in stacked stone bar with grill and refrigerator, outdoor plants and sprinkler system and expanded concrete patio. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Gardenia have any available units?
20 Gardenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20 Gardenia have?
Some of 20 Gardenia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Gardenia currently offering any rent specials?
20 Gardenia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Gardenia pet-friendly?
No, 20 Gardenia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20 Gardenia offer parking?
Yes, 20 Gardenia does offer parking.
Does 20 Gardenia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Gardenia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Gardenia have a pool?
No, 20 Gardenia does not have a pool.
Does 20 Gardenia have accessible units?
No, 20 Gardenia does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Gardenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Gardenia has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Gardenia have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Gardenia does not have units with air conditioning.
