19042 Canyon Cove Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Absolutely beautiful townhome in the quiet neighborhood of Canyon Rim in Portola Hills. The moment you enter, there is a pleasant and relaxing feeling from the open and bright main living area featuring cathedral ceilings, large windows, a cozy fireplace and sliding doors that lead to the secluded backyard with artificial grass. Granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring are only some of the features you'll find downstairs. Upstairs has two master bedrooms and separate bathrooms. Premium mid tract cul-de-sac location! Close to excellent schools, Parks, Hiking and Biking Trails. Association Pool and Spa.