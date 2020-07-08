All apartments in Lake Forest
19042 Canyon Cove Drive

Location

19042 Canyon Cove Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful townhome in the quiet neighborhood of Canyon Rim in Portola Hills. The moment you enter, there is a pleasant and relaxing feeling from the open and bright main living area featuring cathedral ceilings, large windows, a cozy fireplace and sliding doors that lead to the secluded backyard with artificial grass. Granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring are only some of the features you'll find downstairs. Upstairs has two master bedrooms and separate bathrooms. Premium mid tract cul-de-sac location! Close to excellent schools, Parks, Hiking and Biking Trails. Association Pool and Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have any available units?
19042 Canyon Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have?
Some of 19042 Canyon Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19042 Canyon Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19042 Canyon Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19042 Canyon Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19042 Canyon Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19042 Canyon Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

