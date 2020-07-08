All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
19032 Canyon Meadows Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

19032 Canyon Meadows Dr

19032 Canyon Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19032 Canyon Meadows Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19032 Canyon Meadows Dr Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Story Portola Hills Condo! - Adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Trabuco Canyon (Portola Hills) condo available now! This unit is unique in that it is a single level end unit with direct access 2 car garage. Unit also boasts a front yard and well maintained, hardscaped back yard. Galley style kitchen leads to the open floor-plan, includes a cozy fireplace and spacious living room/dining area. Master bedroom is a nice size and includes an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Close to hiking trails, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, award winning Portola Hills Elementary School, Saddleback Church, shopping, 241 toll-road and more! This one is sure to go quick!

(RLNE5817332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have any available units?
19032 Canyon Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19032 Canyon Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have a pool?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19032 Canyon Meadows Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College