Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

19032 Canyon Meadows Dr Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Story Portola Hills Condo! - Adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Trabuco Canyon (Portola Hills) condo available now! This unit is unique in that it is a single level end unit with direct access 2 car garage. Unit also boasts a front yard and well maintained, hardscaped back yard. Galley style kitchen leads to the open floor-plan, includes a cozy fireplace and spacious living room/dining area. Master bedroom is a nice size and includes an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Close to hiking trails, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, award winning Portola Hills Elementary School, Saddleback Church, shopping, 241 toll-road and more! This one is sure to go quick!



(RLNE5817332)