18942 Canyon View Drive

Welcome home to this newly remodeled & highly upgraded 2nd floor, light & bright corner unit w/ lots of windows, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & a bonus loft space! Walk-up the stairs to the unit& you are greeted by a large patio perfect for outdoor entertainment & BBQ, overlooking the pool & the trees below. Step inside onto its new wood plank vinyl flooring throughout and take in the spacious feel of its high ceiling. The recently remodeled & all brand-new kitchen includes white shaker cabinets, a huge deep stainless sink, quartz counters, a side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator/ ice maker & water dispenser all included, as well as stainless steel microwave, dishwasher & gas range for the gourmet cooks out there! Down the hall past the kitchen to your left you will enjoy your own private washer/dryer & a Nest Thermostat for max convenience also included. As if the central air & heating were not enough, each of the bedrooms, the living room, foyer & the loft space have their own ceiling fans! The bathroom was fully remodeled w/ 2 new vanities, & freshly laid shower tile, new glass shower door and paint. The loft space w/ its privacy shades could serve as an extra bedroom, a play area or an office. A large 1 car garage w/ extra storage space is included & just down the stairs from the unit. The community pool & SPA are just steps away & easily accessible. The highly rated elementary school is just a short walk away. Pets? Call. THIS IS A MUST SEE!