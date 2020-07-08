All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

18942 Canyon View Drive

18942 Canyon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18942 Canyon View Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this newly remodeled & highly upgraded 2nd floor, light & bright corner unit w/ lots of windows, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & a bonus loft space! Walk-up the stairs to the unit& you are greeted by a large patio perfect for outdoor entertainment & BBQ, overlooking the pool & the trees below. Step inside onto its new wood plank vinyl flooring throughout and take in the spacious feel of its high ceiling. The recently remodeled & all brand-new kitchen includes white shaker cabinets, a huge deep stainless sink, quartz counters, a side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator/ ice maker & water dispenser all included, as well as stainless steel microwave, dishwasher & gas range for the gourmet cooks out there! Down the hall past the kitchen to your left you will enjoy your own private washer/dryer & a Nest Thermostat for max convenience also included. As if the central air & heating were not enough, each of the bedrooms, the living room, foyer & the loft space have their own ceiling fans! The bathroom was fully remodeled w/ 2 new vanities, & freshly laid shower tile, new glass shower door and paint. The loft space w/ its privacy shades could serve as an extra bedroom, a play area or an office. A large 1 car garage w/ extra storage space is included & just down the stairs from the unit. The community pool & SPA are just steps away & easily accessible. The highly rated elementary school is just a short walk away. Pets? Call. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have any available units?
18942 Canyon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18942 Canyon View Drive have?
Some of 18942 Canyon View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18942 Canyon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18942 Canyon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18942 Canyon View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive offers parking.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive has a pool.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 18942 Canyon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18942 Canyon View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18942 Canyon View Drive has units with air conditioning.

