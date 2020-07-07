169 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN TODAY!! This recently upgraded, beautiful Condo located in the hillside community of Foothill Ranch is located at the back of the development in a quiet location on the Top Level with no one above or below. There is a large greenbelt and plenty of additional parking nearby. The home features Mountain views, 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace, a large open kitchen recently updated with quartz counters, Double Sink, New stainless steel Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator are included. The large Windows and Sliding Glass Door that opens to the Private Balcony allow plenty of natural light. The Master Bedoom has a Large Walk-In-Closet and Private Bathroom. The laundry closet has additional storage and room for a full size washer/dryer. Freshly painted throughout with easy care High grade Vinyl flooring that looks like wood throughout the home. There is a Single Detached Car Garage with Extra Deep Space and Plenty of additional Parking around the complex. This is the perfect location with hiking and biking trails nearby, wilderness areas such as the Borrego Canyon Overlook and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, and Lake Forest Sport park; yet close to Irvine Spectrum work area and 241 Toll Roads. Saddleback USD including award winning Elementary School. Community amenities, include a pool, spa and BBQ area. Michelle Yegsigian DRE#01025400, michelley@regencyre.com, 949-697-1143.