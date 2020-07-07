All apartments in Lake Forest
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
169 Chaumont Circle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

169 Chaumont Circle

169 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

169 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN TODAY!! This recently upgraded, beautiful Condo located in the hillside community of Foothill Ranch is located at the back of the development in a quiet location on the Top Level with no one above or below. There is a large greenbelt and plenty of additional parking nearby. The home features Mountain views, 2 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace, a large open kitchen recently updated with quartz counters, Double Sink, New stainless steel Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator are included. The large Windows and Sliding Glass Door that opens to the Private Balcony allow plenty of natural light. The Master Bedoom has a Large Walk-In-Closet and Private Bathroom. The laundry closet has additional storage and room for a full size washer/dryer. Freshly painted throughout with easy care High grade Vinyl flooring that looks like wood throughout the home. There is a Single Detached Car Garage with Extra Deep Space and Plenty of additional Parking around the complex. This is the perfect location with hiking and biking trails nearby, wilderness areas such as the Borrego Canyon Overlook and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, and Lake Forest Sport park; yet close to Irvine Spectrum work area and 241 Toll Roads. Saddleback USD including award winning Elementary School. Community amenities, include a pool, spa and BBQ area. Michelle Yegsigian DRE#01025400, michelley@regencyre.com, 949-697-1143.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
169 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 169 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 169 Chaumont Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
169 Chaumont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 169 Chaumont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 169 Chaumont Circle offers parking.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Chaumont Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
Yes, 169 Chaumont Circle has a pool.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 169 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Chaumont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

