Amenities

new construction recently renovated pool playground media room

Gorgeous Brand New - never lived in 3 bedroom plus a loft. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a loft. Fully upgraded kitchen with large island. Kitchen open to living room with beautiful brand new flooring, and soon to be a brand new back yard. Live near community pool and tot lot. Enjoy the wonderful summers in this brand new community. Walking distance to stores, movie theaters and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park for hiking and biking. TOP RATED SCHOOLS!!! You don't want to miss on this wonderful home!