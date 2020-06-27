Amenities

1364 Vista Viejo Way Available 12/15/19 Brand New 4 Bedroom Detached Home in Foothill Ranch!! - Welcome to Sagebluff at IronRidge, a brand new community in Foothill Ranch. Three bedrooms upstairs and one down. This new home includes Bosch stainless steel appliance suite with 36, five burner gas stove, hood and microwave, dishwasher and single wall oven. European quartz kitchen counters with 1 square edge detail, 6 quartz backsplash and full backsplash at cooktop. White Thermofoil Shaker style cabinets with concealed hinges, crown molding and chrome knob or contemporary chrome bar pulls Convenient under cabinet task lighting. Stainless steel, double bowl, under mount sink with Kohler Bellera pull down faucet in chrome finish. Gate Community and "The Ridge" Community recreation center include resort style pool with beach entry, spa and splash pad. Drop-shot court and sports field. Picnic Pavilion, poolside cabanas with BBQ's. Two playgrounds and lawn area. Upgraded flooring, carpet and window shutters throughout the house. Master bathroom included a large soaker tub and huge walk-in closet as well as many Smart Home features.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285703)