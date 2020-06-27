All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1364 Vista Viejo Way

1364 Vista Viejo Way · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Vista Viejo Way, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
1364 Vista Viejo Way Available 12/15/19 Brand New 4 Bedroom Detached Home in Foothill Ranch!! - Welcome to Sagebluff at IronRidge, a brand new community in Foothill Ranch. Three bedrooms upstairs and one down. This new home includes Bosch stainless steel appliance suite with 36, five burner gas stove, hood and microwave, dishwasher and single wall oven. European quartz kitchen counters with 1 square edge detail, 6 quartz backsplash and full backsplash at cooktop. White Thermofoil Shaker style cabinets with concealed hinges, crown molding and chrome knob or contemporary chrome bar pulls Convenient under cabinet task lighting. Stainless steel, double bowl, under mount sink with Kohler Bellera pull down faucet in chrome finish. Gate Community and "The Ridge" Community recreation center include resort style pool with beach entry, spa and splash pad. Drop-shot court and sports field. Picnic Pavilion, poolside cabanas with BBQ's. Two playgrounds and lawn area. Upgraded flooring, carpet and window shutters throughout the house. Master bathroom included a large soaker tub and huge walk-in closet as well as many Smart Home features.

Apply at www.hcmpm.com today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have any available units?
1364 Vista Viejo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have?
Some of 1364 Vista Viejo Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Vista Viejo Way currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Vista Viejo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Vista Viejo Way pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Vista Viejo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Vista Viejo Way offers parking.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Vista Viejo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have a pool?
Yes, 1364 Vista Viejo Way has a pool.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have accessible units?
No, 1364 Vista Viejo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Vista Viejo Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Vista Viejo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1364 Vista Viejo Way has units with air conditioning.

