BRAND NEW Single Family Home on a PREMIUM CORNER LOT with VIEW! 4 bedroom (one on main floor) plus a huge loft, 3 bath and 2 car garage. O 10' high ceiling on first floor and 9' high ceiling on second floor. Spacious yard beautifully landscaped. Upgraded sliding glass door in living room to the California room. Views from loft and master bedroom. Award winning schools and Great amenities. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first one living in this NEW HOME!