/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
9 Bawley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

9 Bawley

9 Bawley Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Bawley Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Laguna Niguel Detached Home with Ocean View - Impressive single family detached home in a beautiful and quiet Laguna Niguel community! Whether you look forward to entertaining on the ground floor, with your guests commenting on the wood flooring and the nice flow to the lush backyard, or you prefer to enjoy a glass of wine on the balcony while marveling at the ocean view, this home has it all! There is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and upstairs, the master suite and secondary bedroom/bathroom are separated by a spacious loft area (great for an office, hobby area, etc.). A short walk to the association pool and tennis, as well as the award winning elementary school. Oh, and of course the beach is nearby too! Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided for tenant use (without warranty). Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5637130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Bawley have any available units?
9 Bawley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Bawley have?
Some of 9 Bawley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Bawley currently offering any rent specials?
9 Bawley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Bawley pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Bawley is pet friendly.
Does 9 Bawley offer parking?
No, 9 Bawley does not offer parking.
Does 9 Bawley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Bawley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Bawley have a pool?
Yes, 9 Bawley has a pool.
Does 9 Bawley have accessible units?
No, 9 Bawley does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Bawley have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Bawley does not have units with dishwashers.

