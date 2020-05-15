Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Laguna Niguel Detached Home with Ocean View - Impressive single family detached home in a beautiful and quiet Laguna Niguel community! Whether you look forward to entertaining on the ground floor, with your guests commenting on the wood flooring and the nice flow to the lush backyard, or you prefer to enjoy a glass of wine on the balcony while marveling at the ocean view, this home has it all! There is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and upstairs, the master suite and secondary bedroom/bathroom are separated by a spacious loft area (great for an office, hobby area, etc.). A short walk to the association pool and tennis, as well as the award winning elementary school. Oh, and of course the beach is nearby too! Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided for tenant use (without warranty). Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5637130)