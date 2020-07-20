7 Leicester Court

Amenities

First time on the market for lease- This gracious home is situated on a desirable and quiet cul-de-sac of the 24-hour guard-gated community of Ocean Ranch. Upon entering the house, you will immediately observe the quality, craftsmanship and custom finishes throughout the property. This meticulously maintained home offers 4 bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms including living room, formal dining with cathedral vaulted ceilings, gourmet remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and a family room with fireplace. This desirable floor plan offers an oversize master suite downstairs with a retreat and fireplace, the spacious master bath includes a separate tub, step in shower, a large vanity with dual sinks and a designer walk-in closet. The brand-new flooring, beautiful travertine stones, designer railing staircase and recessed lighting make this home exceptionally bright and desirable. The lush green inviting backyard offers a large pebble-tech pool and spa, an outstanding entertainment center with B.B.Q counter top and relaxing seating areas with a beautiful fireplace and lawn area.

The prestigious Ocean Ranch community is within a short walk to St. Regis and Ritz Carlton hotels, Salt Creek beach, Monarch Beach Resort golf course, Ocean Ranch Shopping Center and movie theater.

Renter’s Insurance is required, up to $300,000.00