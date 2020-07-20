All apartments in Laguna Niguel

Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
7 Leicester Court
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:47 AM

7 Leicester Court

7 Leicester Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Leicester Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
First time on the market for lease- This gracious home is situated on a desirable and quiet cul-de-sac of the 24-hour guard-gated community of Ocean Ranch. Upon entering the house, you will immediately observe the quality, craftsmanship and custom finishes throughout the property. This meticulously maintained home offers 4 bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms including living room, formal dining with cathedral vaulted ceilings, gourmet remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and a family room with fireplace. This desirable floor plan offers an oversize master suite downstairs with a retreat and fireplace, the spacious master bath includes a separate tub, step in shower, a large vanity with dual sinks and a designer walk-in closet. The brand-new flooring, beautiful travertine stones, designer railing staircase and recessed lighting make this home exceptionally bright and desirable. The lush green inviting backyard offers a large pebble-tech pool and spa, an outstanding entertainment center with B.B.Q counter top and relaxing seating areas with a beautiful fireplace and lawn area.
The prestigious Ocean Ranch community is within a short walk to St. Regis and Ritz Carlton hotels, Salt Creek beach, Monarch Beach Resort golf course, Ocean Ranch Shopping Center and movie theater.
Renter’s Insurance is required, up to $300,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Leicester Court have any available units?
7 Leicester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Leicester Court have?
Some of 7 Leicester Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Leicester Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Leicester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Leicester Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Leicester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 7 Leicester Court offer parking?
No, 7 Leicester Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 Leicester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Leicester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Leicester Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 Leicester Court has a pool.
Does 7 Leicester Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Leicester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Leicester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Leicester Court has units with dishwashers.
