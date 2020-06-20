All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
39 Centre Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Centre Court

39 Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

39 Center Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Sharp Furnished Condo in Gated Coastal Community of The Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach with newer Air Conditioning. This is a single level two bedroom and two bath villa with ocean views and an easy walk to Salt Creek Beach. Chef's kitchen includes slab granite. Stone flooring and flat Screen TV. Master suite opens to the patio and has a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bath. Enjoy the outdoor patio views. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Fitness has a short term membership rate. Walk across the street to the impressive St. Regis Hotel or the Monarch Links Golf Course. Community is gated and has a pool. Nice appointments. Minutes to the beach or Laguna Beach. Available after March 4th 2019. M. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Centre Court have any available units?
39 Centre Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Centre Court have?
Some of 39 Centre Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Centre Court currently offering any rent specials?
39 Centre Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Centre Court pet-friendly?
No, 39 Centre Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 39 Centre Court offer parking?
No, 39 Centre Court does not offer parking.
Does 39 Centre Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Centre Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Centre Court have a pool?
Yes, 39 Centre Court has a pool.
Does 39 Centre Court have accessible units?
No, 39 Centre Court does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Centre Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Centre Court does not have units with dishwashers.
