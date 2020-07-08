32456 Outrigger Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

This immaculate home is sure to impress! 3 bedrooms (one on main floor), 3 baths, 2 car garage, ample guest parking, inside laundry, cozy fireplace in living room, open concept floor plan with the most amazing huge back garden! All new paint all new carpets and wood looking flooring and new low flow toilets. The main floor bedroom features a lovely large privacy window with walk in closet and custom french double door entry. The kitchen is open to the living space and has new counter tops, stainless steel micro, large free standing stove and refrigerator. Tons of storage with the pantry and generous counter space. Inside launder with newer washer and dryer. Very cozy fireplace in the living room and adjoining large dining. The master features double door entry and is quite spacious with two slider closets, a lovely balcony approached through the sliding glass doors with hillside views. The private master bath features double sink vanity private shower and commode. The secondary en-suite features tons of viewing windows, walk in closet and private bath. This lovely home has perhaps the largest lot in the community which features a very large patio area for outdoor living room and dining, huge grassy area and an independent gate for easy access to the HOA pool, spa, basket ball and tennis! BUT WAIT..walking distance to Salt Creek/Monarch Beach, Monarch Golf resort, Monarch Plaza shopping and fab restaurants, The Ritz and the Resort at Monarch Beach!