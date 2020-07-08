All apartments in Laguna Niguel
32456 Outrigger Way

32456 Outrigger Way · No Longer Available
Location

32456 Outrigger Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
This immaculate home is sure to impress! 3 bedrooms (one on main floor), 3 baths, 2 car garage, ample guest parking, inside laundry, cozy fireplace in living room, open concept floor plan with the most amazing huge back garden! All new paint all new carpets and wood looking flooring and new low flow toilets. The main floor bedroom features a lovely large privacy window with walk in closet and custom french double door entry. The kitchen is open to the living space and has new counter tops, stainless steel micro, large free standing stove and refrigerator. Tons of storage with the pantry and generous counter space. Inside launder with newer washer and dryer. Very cozy fireplace in the living room and adjoining large dining. The master features double door entry and is quite spacious with two slider closets, a lovely balcony approached through the sliding glass doors with hillside views. The private master bath features double sink vanity private shower and commode. The secondary en-suite features tons of viewing windows, walk in closet and private bath. This lovely home has perhaps the largest lot in the community which features a very large patio area for outdoor living room and dining, huge grassy area and an independent gate for easy access to the HOA pool, spa, basket ball and tennis! BUT WAIT..walking distance to Salt Creek/Monarch Beach, Monarch Golf resort, Monarch Plaza shopping and fab restaurants, The Ritz and the Resort at Monarch Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32456 Outrigger Way have any available units?
32456 Outrigger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32456 Outrigger Way have?
Some of 32456 Outrigger Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32456 Outrigger Way currently offering any rent specials?
32456 Outrigger Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32456 Outrigger Way pet-friendly?
No, 32456 Outrigger Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32456 Outrigger Way offer parking?
Yes, 32456 Outrigger Way offers parking.
Does 32456 Outrigger Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32456 Outrigger Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32456 Outrigger Way have a pool?
Yes, 32456 Outrigger Way has a pool.
Does 32456 Outrigger Way have accessible units?
Yes, 32456 Outrigger Way has accessible units.
Does 32456 Outrigger Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32456 Outrigger Way has units with dishwashers.

