32032 Mount Rainier

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Amazing large flat lot for recreation and entertaining with panoramic views from the home and yard. The home is over 3000 square feet of living space at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Ocean view from the deck off of the master bedroom. Living room and family room open to the outside entertaining area and fenced pool area. Huge flat side yard adjacent to the large built-in Barbecue area with expansive stone bar counter for eating and serving. Plenty of room for kids or pets to run on the grassy side yard, almost the size of another lot. Lot is approximately 20,000 square feet. High vaulted ceilings in the living room and entry above the stairs. Family room includes a large stone fireplace and hearth with wet bar for indoor entertainment. 3 Car garage. This neighborhood is close to Salt Creek Beach, the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Links at Monarch Beach Golf Course, Laguna Niguel Tennis Club, St. Regis Hotel and Dana Point Harbor. Photos to follow by April 1st 2019.