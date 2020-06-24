All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32032 Mount Rainier

32032 Mount Rainier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32032 Mount Rainier Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing large flat lot for recreation and entertaining with panoramic views from the home and yard. The home is over 3000 square feet of living space at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Ocean view from the deck off of the master bedroom. Living room and family room open to the outside entertaining area and fenced pool area. Huge flat side yard adjacent to the large built-in Barbecue area with expansive stone bar counter for eating and serving. Plenty of room for kids or pets to run on the grassy side yard, almost the size of another lot. Lot is approximately 20,000 square feet. High vaulted ceilings in the living room and entry above the stairs. Family room includes a large stone fireplace and hearth with wet bar for indoor entertainment. 3 Car garage. This neighborhood is close to Salt Creek Beach, the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Links at Monarch Beach Golf Course, Laguna Niguel Tennis Club, St. Regis Hotel and Dana Point Harbor. Photos to follow by April 1st 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32032 Mount Rainier have any available units?
32032 Mount Rainier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32032 Mount Rainier have?
Some of 32032 Mount Rainier's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32032 Mount Rainier currently offering any rent specials?
32032 Mount Rainier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32032 Mount Rainier pet-friendly?
Yes, 32032 Mount Rainier is pet friendly.
Does 32032 Mount Rainier offer parking?
Yes, 32032 Mount Rainier offers parking.
Does 32032 Mount Rainier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32032 Mount Rainier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32032 Mount Rainier have a pool?
Yes, 32032 Mount Rainier has a pool.
Does 32032 Mount Rainier have accessible units?
No, 32032 Mount Rainier does not have accessible units.
Does 32032 Mount Rainier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32032 Mount Rainier has units with dishwashers.
