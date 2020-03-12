31703 Crystal Sands Drive

Amenities

Here is the Pacific Island Village house that you have been waiting for! Breathtaking sit down panoramic ocean, white water and city lights views from the living room, dining room and kitchen. Open light and bright floor plan. The unit has three good sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is an extra large bonus room that has a 180 degree view of the ocean and hills. The area around the property is quiet and tranquil. Landlord has just painted the interior and installed new carpet in the secondary bedroom. The house has been fully repiped. A new water heater, air conditioner and new washer have been installed. The rent includes water, trash pick up, gardener and association dues. The rental comes with a two car detached garage. This one of a kind property is located close to Salt Creek and Stands beaches, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Dana Point Harbor and Downtown Dana Point restaurants and shops. The community has a lovely pool and clubhouse that is open for tenants to use and enjoy.