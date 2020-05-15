31616 Sea Shadows Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Live a Life of Coastal Luxury



Luxury meets elegance in this truly spectacular home in Monarch Point Estate. Gorgeous views, a cul-de-sac location, and an abundance of natural light throughout the home make this home an ideal residence.

Your guests will be in awe as they enter through a leaded glass door to be greeted by stunning travertine floors that encompass the lower level and a stunning archway that connects the living room with the formal dining room. Custom beveled glass windows and one of three fireplaces accent the enormous family room. The large kitchen is perfect for all of your culinary confections and includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and cherry wood cabinets.

Fantastic views can be enjoyed from the master suite, which boasts its very own balcony, a two-sided fireplace, a walk-in closet, and an opulent master bathroom that includes a Jacuzzi bathtub, a separate shower, and the ultimate in luxury--a heated towel rack. A library or bonus room, along with a third fireplace and a small balcony, can also be found on the upper level of this truly breathtaking home.

Along with this gorgeous, palatial home comes a membership to the Monarch Point Community clubhouse and all of its amazing amenities: access to the pool, two racquetball courts, two tennis courts, and a spa.