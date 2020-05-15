All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

31616 Sea Shadows Way

31616 Sea Shadows Way · No Longer Available
Location

31616 Sea Shadows Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Live a Life of Coastal Luxury

Luxury meets elegance in this truly spectacular home in Monarch Point Estate. Gorgeous views, a cul-de-sac location, and an abundance of natural light throughout the home make this home an ideal residence.
Your guests will be in awe as they enter through a leaded glass door to be greeted by stunning travertine floors that encompass the lower level and a stunning archway that connects the living room with the formal dining room. Custom beveled glass windows and one of three fireplaces accent the enormous family room. The large kitchen is perfect for all of your culinary confections and includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and cherry wood cabinets.
Fantastic views can be enjoyed from the master suite, which boasts its very own balcony, a two-sided fireplace, a walk-in closet, and an opulent master bathroom that includes a Jacuzzi bathtub, a separate shower, and the ultimate in luxury--a heated towel rack. A library or bonus room, along with a third fireplace and a small balcony, can also be found on the upper level of this truly breathtaking home.
Along with this gorgeous, palatial home comes a membership to the Monarch Point Community clubhouse and all of its amazing amenities: access to the pool, two racquetball courts, two tennis courts, and a spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have any available units?
31616 Sea Shadows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have?
Some of 31616 Sea Shadows Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31616 Sea Shadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
31616 Sea Shadows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31616 Sea Shadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 31616 Sea Shadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way offer parking?
No, 31616 Sea Shadows Way does not offer parking.
Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31616 Sea Shadows Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have a pool?
Yes, 31616 Sea Shadows Way has a pool.
Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have accessible units?
No, 31616 Sea Shadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 31616 Sea Shadows Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31616 Sea Shadows Way has units with dishwashers.

