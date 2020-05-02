30386 Via Venida

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

This is the beautiful home you've been looking for...only a few miles from the ocean! Open floorplan with neutral color scheme 3BR/2.5 BA plus small office off the master bedroom. The home is 1,526SF & gorgeous. New paint throughout. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, travertine backsplash. Newer wood laminate floor through the entire home. Very light & bright with vinyl windows and east/west exposures. Kitchen opens to dining room and family room is adjacent family room. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout the home. Custom travertine fireplace and mantle add warmth to the spacious family room. There is a slider in the dining room and family room that open up to an inviting private patio with stamped concrete, glass fence, and lush landscaping. Perfect for entertaining. Upstairs the master bedroom has an attached room that could be office, gym, or nursery. Master bathroom was recently remodeled with custom travertine shower, vanity, and granite counters. Upstairs bathroom also remodeled. Balcony off the master also adds light and a view. We need a serious renter that can move in immediately.