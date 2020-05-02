All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

30386 Via Venida

30386 Via Venida · No Longer Available
Location

30386 Via Venida, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
This is the beautiful home you've been looking for...only a few miles from the ocean! Open floorplan with neutral color scheme 3BR/2.5 BA plus small office off the master bedroom. The home is 1,526SF & gorgeous. New paint throughout. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, travertine backsplash. Newer wood laminate floor through the entire home. Very light & bright with vinyl windows and east/west exposures. Kitchen opens to dining room and family room is adjacent family room. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout the home. Custom travertine fireplace and mantle add warmth to the spacious family room. There is a slider in the dining room and family room that open up to an inviting private patio with stamped concrete, glass fence, and lush landscaping. Perfect for entertaining. Upstairs the master bedroom has an attached room that could be office, gym, or nursery. Master bathroom was recently remodeled with custom travertine shower, vanity, and granite counters. Upstairs bathroom also remodeled. Balcony off the master also adds light and a view. We need a serious renter that can move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30386 Via Venida have any available units?
30386 Via Venida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30386 Via Venida have?
Some of 30386 Via Venida's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30386 Via Venida currently offering any rent specials?
30386 Via Venida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30386 Via Venida pet-friendly?
No, 30386 Via Venida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30386 Via Venida offer parking?
No, 30386 Via Venida does not offer parking.
Does 30386 Via Venida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30386 Via Venida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30386 Via Venida have a pool?
No, 30386 Via Venida does not have a pool.
Does 30386 Via Venida have accessible units?
No, 30386 Via Venida does not have accessible units.
Does 30386 Via Venida have units with dishwashers?
No, 30386 Via Venida does not have units with dishwashers.
