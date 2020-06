Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Enjoy the pleasures of living in the Beacon Hill community whose facilities include 3 pools, jacuzzi's, 6 tennis courts and lots of grassy areas. This spacious two bedroom two bath condo has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace in the living room, nice views from the private balcony and is in close proximity to Salt Creek Beach.