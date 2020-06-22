All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
29764 Sea Shore Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:11 AM

29764 Sea Shore Lane

29764 Sea Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

29764 Sea Shore Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
A lovely condo conveniently located on the lower level in the heart of Laguna Niguel with a large wrap-round patio featuring great panoramic view and lots of storage. Newer carpet & paint. Kitchen remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinetry, stainless steel sink & faucet. Light wood flooring & mirrored walls. Very bright & airy. Bathroom also upgraded with granite counter top. 1 carport (#57) & plenty of guest parking. Community pool & spa. Minutes from the ocean. Near freeway, 73 corridor, shops, schools & fine dining. Hurry, it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have any available units?
29764 Sea Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have?
Some of 29764 Sea Shore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29764 Sea Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29764 Sea Shore Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29764 Sea Shore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29764 Sea Shore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29764 Sea Shore Lane does offer parking.
Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29764 Sea Shore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29764 Sea Shore Lane has a pool.
Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 29764 Sea Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29764 Sea Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29764 Sea Shore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
