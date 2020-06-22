29764 Sea Shore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub

A lovely condo conveniently located on the lower level in the heart of Laguna Niguel with a large wrap-round patio featuring great panoramic view and lots of storage. Newer carpet & paint. Kitchen remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinetry, stainless steel sink & faucet. Light wood flooring & mirrored walls. Very bright & airy. Bathroom also upgraded with granite counter top. 1 carport (#57) & plenty of guest parking. Community pool & spa. Minutes from the ocean. Near freeway, 73 corridor, shops, schools & fine dining. Hurry, it will not last long.