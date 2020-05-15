29656 Seriana

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

PANORAMIC VIEW!! Incredible home with beautiful Southwest views of the ocean, city lights and mountains. Desirable downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Custom kitchen with Dacor stove and stainless appliances. Custom cabinetry, wet bar, granite and new flooring and paint. This home will meet the demands of the most discriminating renter. Step outdoors and take a dip into the sparkling pool and finish your day with a relaxing jacuzzi. Enjoy outdoor bbq with the built in grill and refrigerator. Pool and lawn service are included.