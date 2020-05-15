All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29656 Seriana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29656 Seriana
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

29656 Seriana

29656 Seriana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29656 Seriana, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
PANORAMIC VIEW!! Incredible home with beautiful Southwest views of the ocean, city lights and mountains. Desirable downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Custom kitchen with Dacor stove and stainless appliances. Custom cabinetry, wet bar, granite and new flooring and paint. This home will meet the demands of the most discriminating renter. Step outdoors and take a dip into the sparkling pool and finish your day with a relaxing jacuzzi. Enjoy outdoor bbq with the built in grill and refrigerator. Pool and lawn service are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29656 Seriana have any available units?
29656 Seriana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29656 Seriana have?
Some of 29656 Seriana's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29656 Seriana currently offering any rent specials?
29656 Seriana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29656 Seriana pet-friendly?
No, 29656 Seriana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29656 Seriana offer parking?
Yes, 29656 Seriana offers parking.
Does 29656 Seriana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29656 Seriana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29656 Seriana have a pool?
Yes, 29656 Seriana has a pool.
Does 29656 Seriana have accessible units?
No, 29656 Seriana does not have accessible units.
Does 29656 Seriana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29656 Seriana has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego