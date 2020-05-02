29522 Seriana

Amenities

Breathtaking views of the majestic mountains & city lights. Generously appointed two-story that offers a main floor bedroom & bathroom. Open floorplan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, chandeliers. plantation shutters, and grand windows throughout. Sophisticated living room & great room offers soaring ceilings and elegant 2nd floor breezeway. Gourmet kitchen features center island and wet bar. Entertain your friends and family while sitting by the cozy fireplace and admiring the panoramic views. Unwind in the master suite , open the French doors that lead you to the balcony and enjoy the ocean breeze while being captivated with the amazing city lights. Master bedroom offers custom tiled fireplace wall that leads to the oversized master bathroom. Enjoy living in the coastal community of Niguel Summit. This home is also available for lease with option to purchase.