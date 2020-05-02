All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29522 Seriana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29522 Seriana
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM

29522 Seriana

29522 Seriana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29522 Seriana, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Breathtaking views of the majestic mountains & city lights. Generously appointed two-story that offers a main floor bedroom & bathroom. Open floorplan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, chandeliers. plantation shutters, and grand windows throughout. Sophisticated living room & great room offers soaring ceilings and elegant 2nd floor breezeway. Gourmet kitchen features center island and wet bar. Entertain your friends and family while sitting by the cozy fireplace and admiring the panoramic views. Unwind in the master suite , open the French doors that lead you to the balcony and enjoy the ocean breeze while being captivated with the amazing city lights. Master bedroom offers custom tiled fireplace wall that leads to the oversized master bathroom. Enjoy living in the coastal community of Niguel Summit. This home is also available for lease with option to purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29522 Seriana have any available units?
29522 Seriana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29522 Seriana have?
Some of 29522 Seriana's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29522 Seriana currently offering any rent specials?
29522 Seriana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29522 Seriana pet-friendly?
No, 29522 Seriana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29522 Seriana offer parking?
No, 29522 Seriana does not offer parking.
Does 29522 Seriana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29522 Seriana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29522 Seriana have a pool?
No, 29522 Seriana does not have a pool.
Does 29522 Seriana have accessible units?
No, 29522 Seriana does not have accessible units.
Does 29522 Seriana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29522 Seriana has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego