All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29415 Vista Plaza Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29415 Vista Plaza Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

29415 Vista Plaza Drive

29415 Vista Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29415 Vista Plaza Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Single Story 4 bedrooms, could be easily used as a 3 bedroom and an office. All with this private compound and an incredible city lights view and panoramic hills view. Beautiful and sprawling community of Niguel Hills, great park just steps away. Close to the Beach, Parks, Markets, Gyms, lots of delicious restaurants. This newly remodeled home has had a couple of changes made and the open design is just breath taking. Relax with loved ones in the front of the fireplace in the family room. Features include dual pane windows, dual master closets, recess lights, inside laundry, two car garage attached and with direct access. The flooring and paint are all newer. Enjoy award winning schools, Just a mile away from Niguel Hills Middle School. Walk to many of the local parks that surround this highly desirable community. Panoramic View, open floorpan and 100% fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have any available units?
29415 Vista Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have?
Some of 29415 Vista Plaza Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29415 Vista Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29415 Vista Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29415 Vista Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29415 Vista Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29415 Vista Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego