29415 Vista Plaza Drive

Newly Remodeled Single Story 4 bedrooms, could be easily used as a 3 bedroom and an office. All with this private compound and an incredible city lights view and panoramic hills view. Beautiful and sprawling community of Niguel Hills, great park just steps away. Close to the Beach, Parks, Markets, Gyms, lots of delicious restaurants. This newly remodeled home has had a couple of changes made and the open design is just breath taking. Relax with loved ones in the front of the fireplace in the family room. Features include dual pane windows, dual master closets, recess lights, inside laundry, two car garage attached and with direct access. The flooring and paint are all newer. Enjoy award winning schools, Just a mile away from Niguel Hills Middle School. Walk to many of the local parks that surround this highly desirable community. Panoramic View, open floorpan and 100% fresh paint.