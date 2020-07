Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A Lovely home with view of the hills and lake. Close to shopping, freeway, toll roads, and schools. Inside you are welcomed with new carpeting, fresh paint and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The floor plan offers direct garage access and interior laundry room. The tall ceilings provide a large and expansive volume of light and lead onto a large patio. With private three bedrooms and bathrooms, a home office is possible! Central to the living quarters is a large stone faced fireplace .