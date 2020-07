Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful End Unit TH, with a huge oversize and PRIVATE backyard, with no neighbor on one side and unobstructed view of the

laguna niguel Lake ... Huge backyard for entertaining .... Truly a one of a kind property a MUST SEE .... 3Br 3 BA with main floor Bedroom and full bath , about 1450 SF, end of cul de sac, Two story with no one above or below you, New tile flooring , 2 car attached garage, inside Laundry .... Truly a unique property ....