Laguna Niguel, CA
28446 Del Mar
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:17 PM

28446 Del Mar

28446 Del Mar · (949) 307-0400
Location

28446 Del Mar, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful home located in the coveted Tampico neighborhood in Laguna Niguel with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offering a very inviting, and clean space with fresh white and natural color palette. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters and is open to a family room or large dining area with fireplace. Other upgrades include newer vinyl hard surface flooring, recessed lighting and more. The flowing floor plan features vaulted ceilings in its formal living room and Master which offers dual vanities in the master bath with a separated shower and dual closets. The backyard is spacious and charming, with privacy and space. This thoughtfully designed home provides access to The Club of Rancho Niguel, which offers two swimming pools, a toddler pool, spa, playground, picnic tables, coal and gas grills, beach volleyball courts, tennis and racquetball courts, as well as a gym and meeting room for all types of gatherings and celebrations. You’ll see the property zones to ANHS and AVMS- what a perfect location close to restaurants, services, shops, freeways and the 73 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28446 Del Mar have any available units?
28446 Del Mar has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28446 Del Mar have?
Some of 28446 Del Mar's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28446 Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
28446 Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28446 Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 28446 Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28446 Del Mar offer parking?
No, 28446 Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 28446 Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28446 Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28446 Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 28446 Del Mar has a pool.
Does 28446 Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 28446 Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 28446 Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 28446 Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
