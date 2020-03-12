28446 Del Mar

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool playground racquetball court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful home located in the coveted Tampico neighborhood in Laguna Niguel with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offering a very inviting, and clean space with fresh white and natural color palette. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters and is open to a family room or large dining area with fireplace. Other upgrades include newer vinyl hard surface flooring, recessed lighting and more. The flowing floor plan features vaulted ceilings in its formal living room and Master which offers dual vanities in the master bath with a separated shower and dual closets. The backyard is spacious and charming, with privacy and space. This thoughtfully designed home provides access to The Club of Rancho Niguel, which offers two swimming pools, a toddler pool, spa, playground, picnic tables, coal and gas grills, beach volleyball courts, tennis and racquetball courts, as well as a gym and meeting room for all types of gatherings and celebrations. You’ll see the property zones to ANHS and AVMS- what a perfect location close to restaurants, services, shops, freeways and the 73 toll road.