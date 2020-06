Amenities

Come enjoy the good life in this model like two bedroom and two bathroom condo . The home is in a quiet gated community that features a resort style pool and elegant grounds. The home has a direct access garage and an assigned parking spot. This carriage unit is perfect for the person wanting the safety of living above the ground floor. The home features a private deck. Close to the freeway, toll roads, supermarket, shops and restaurants.