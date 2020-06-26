28212 Sorrento

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Lovely single-Level / ground level condo- no stairs! Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Newer laminate flooring throughout most of home and plank tile flooring in kitchen. Ample-sized kitchen pantry. All three spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring... no carpet. Enclosed patio and newer energy efficient furnace and ac . Close to pool area and clubhouse, but without the noise. One car detached garage. Convenient access to I-5 Fwy, toll road, Costco , Saddleback College, Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital...not to mention the restaurants, shops and gorgeous movie theater on Greenfield. Short drive to beaches. Will consider well-behaved pet.