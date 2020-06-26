All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

28212 Sorrento

28212 Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

28212 Sorrento, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Lovely single-Level / ground level condo- no stairs! Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Newer laminate flooring throughout most of home and plank tile flooring in kitchen. Ample-sized kitchen pantry. All three spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring... no carpet. Enclosed patio and newer energy efficient furnace and ac . Close to pool area and clubhouse, but without the noise. One car detached garage. Convenient access to I-5 Fwy, toll road, Costco , Saddleback College, Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital...not to mention the restaurants, shops and gorgeous movie theater on Greenfield. Short drive to beaches. Will consider well-behaved pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28212 Sorrento have any available units?
28212 Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28212 Sorrento have?
Some of 28212 Sorrento's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28212 Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
28212 Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28212 Sorrento pet-friendly?
Yes, 28212 Sorrento is pet friendly.
Does 28212 Sorrento offer parking?
Yes, 28212 Sorrento offers parking.
Does 28212 Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28212 Sorrento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28212 Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 28212 Sorrento has a pool.
Does 28212 Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 28212 Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 28212 Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
No, 28212 Sorrento does not have units with dishwashers.
