Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Laguna Niguel Lake Park! Fantastic 2 bedroom/ 2 bath + office all one level single family home. Desirable location walking distance to dining, parks, & lake. Nice private location that is low maintenance with pavers in front and back. Home has been well maintained and features a remodeled kitchen and baths with newer appliances. This lovely home also has a two car garage and indoor laundry.



Home does not allow pets or smoking.