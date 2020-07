27951 Greenlawn Circle

Amenities

ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM THIS FORMER MODEL HOME SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF SAN JOAQUIN HILLS. 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE OF THE BEDROOMS IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS AN OFFICE BUT CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED BACK TO A BEDROOM. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS GIVE THIS HOME AN OPEN FEEL. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH PASS THROUGH FIREPLACE TO FAMILY ROOM. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH ELEGANT MARBLE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT, CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, AND MUCH MORE! PRIVATE YARD WITH PATIO AND SITTING AREA GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS PLUS BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS, HILLS AND GORGEOUS SUNSETS! ASSOCIATION AMENITIES INCLUDE: TWO RESORT-STYLE POOLS & SPA'S, SPORTS COURT, TOT LOT AND MORE....CLOSE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, PARKS, RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES TOO!