27931 Greenlawn Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous view! This 5 bedroom 3 bath former model home with luxurious upgrades, located at the end of a cup-de-sac street in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated community of San Joaquin Hills, offers spectacular panoramic and city lights views. Meticulously maintained and updated with open floor plan features a spacious living room with high ceilings , a formal dining room, a fabulously upgraded gourmet kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry, honed granite counters, and built-in stainless steel appliances. A light and bright family room with built-in media center and fireplace. The plan also offers a ground floor bedroom and bathroom. Interior will be freshly painted and most of downstairs floors are being replaced by beautiful laminate floors.

Other upgrades include, plantation shutters, wainscoting, travertine in bathrooms, professionally landscaped yard with built-in BBQ. Property

has 3 car attached garage, central vacuum, water softener, CAT-5 cabling and wiring for security system.