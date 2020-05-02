27896 Via Bellaza

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in highly desirable Laguna Niguel! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in highly desirable Laguna Niguel! BRAND NEW carpet, and freshly painted! Open floor plan downstairs offers space for family and entertaining. Living room has vaulted ceilings and two story windows to let in plenty of light. Upgraded fireplace in the living room is perfect to cozy up to at night. Upstairs youll find a view of the mountains and city life as well as dual masters with vaulted ceilings.. Extra large master bath has shower, roman style tub, and dual sinks along with a walk in closet. This condo has direct access to the two car garage and no one above or below! Resort style pool and spa access! This condo is conveniently located next to the 73 Toll Road & shopping center.

No Cats Allowed



