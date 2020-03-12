27746 Homestead Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Crestview Estate Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com Beautifully upgraded Crestview Estate home, now available with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, located on a cul-de-sac in the sought after gated community of San Joaquin Hills.This home features a custom gourmet kitchen with granite counters and a center island perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has its own private balcony to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or feel breeze of a cool summer night. Large private yard has been professionally landscaped with built in BBQ bar to continue the entertaining of friends and family. Association amenities include two resort style pools, spas, a sports park and tot lot. Come view this home and explore the community and all it has to offer your family!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501461)