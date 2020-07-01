27702 Daisyfield Drive

Amenities

Beautifully well-maintained home in the 24hr guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. The home features 2 living room spaces, dining room, laundry area with sink, 3-car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. The entrance foyer and living room have a vaulted ceiling with plenty of windows to let in natural light. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops with full height backsplash, double oven, an island that contains a second sink, and ample drawers and cabinets. The kitchen overlooks a secondary family room which features a fireplace. Dining space options include a kitchen nook as well as a spacious formal dining room. The downstairs bed and bath are located at the front of the home. The upstairs master suite features a huge open space allowing for both a bed and a retreat area complete with its own fireplace. The master bath has a spacious glass enclosed shower, spa tub, dual vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a Junior Suite bedroom featuring its own bathroom. The remaining two upstairs bedrooms share a bath but each has its own vanity and walk-in closet. The upstairs walkway has a built-in desk space as well as a linen cabinets. Community amenities include security at the gated entrance, two pools, and a park. The pools each have a spa and ample lounges and tables. The park has a basketball court, two playgrounds, and a picnic area with bbq grills. Term negotiable.