Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

27702 Daisyfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27702 Daisyfield Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully well-maintained home in the 24hr guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. The home features 2 living room spaces, dining room, laundry area with sink, 3-car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. The entrance foyer and living room have a vaulted ceiling with plenty of windows to let in natural light. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops with full height backsplash, double oven, an island that contains a second sink, and ample drawers and cabinets. The kitchen overlooks a secondary family room which features a fireplace. Dining space options include a kitchen nook as well as a spacious formal dining room. The downstairs bed and bath are located at the front of the home. The upstairs master suite features a huge open space allowing for both a bed and a retreat area complete with its own fireplace. The master bath has a spacious glass enclosed shower, spa tub, dual vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a Junior Suite bedroom featuring its own bathroom. The remaining two upstairs bedrooms share a bath but each has its own vanity and walk-in closet. The upstairs walkway has a built-in desk space as well as a linen cabinets. Community amenities include security at the gated entrance, two pools, and a park. The pools each have a spa and ample lounges and tables. The park has a basketball court, two playgrounds, and a picnic area with bbq grills. Term negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have any available units?
27702 Daisyfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have?
Some of 27702 Daisyfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27702 Daisyfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27702 Daisyfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27702 Daisyfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27702 Daisyfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27702 Daisyfield Drive offers parking.
Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27702 Daisyfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27702 Daisyfield Drive has a pool.
Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 27702 Daisyfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27702 Daisyfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27702 Daisyfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

